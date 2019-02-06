Electronic prescriptions to appear in 3 pilot districts of Kyrgyzstan in 2019

Electronic prescriptions for medicines will appear in three pilot districts of Kyrgyzstan in 2019 — in Ton, Tyup and Dzheti-Oguz districts of Issyk-Kul region. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a parliamentary meeting.

Deputies raised issues about the high cost of medicines, change of expiration dates on drugs, groundless prescription of more expensive medicines.

The Minister of Health noted that the law on the regulation and control of prices for drugs was under public discussion. In addition, a national medicines database is being developed, which will include all drugs permitted for sale in Kyrgyzstan.

«Then we will be able to track and control them. We hope that within a year or two we will be able to introduce labeling and tracking. It is necessary to find the money and choose a service provider,» the minister said.

Deputy Aaly Karashev noted that this work should be accelerated.

«There are facts when a medicine costs 150 soms, and doctors prescribe analogues for 1,500 soms. We need to create a catalog of medicines in order a patient can see what is being prescribed and at what price,» he noted.