Air conditioners in Historical Museum. Servicing to cost 733,800 soms

Annual maintenance service and repair of equipment of the air-conditioning system and ventilation of the Historical Museum will cost 733,800 soms. State procurement portal says.

An announcement states that the work will be carried out by Arctic Breeze company, since only it has intellectual or exclusive rights to perform these services.

Specialists of the company should check the equipment quarterly, as well as instruct the museum staff on the rules of handling HVAC equipment.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of illegal use of budget funds allocated for the reconstruction of the building and the purchase of equipment for the State Historical Museum on July 13. The unlawful actions of the officials of the Residential Construction Department and the management of SMU-3 company led to illegal use of budget funds totaling 118,215,200 soms.

The museum is still closed.
