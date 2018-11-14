Helicopter crash. Military Prosecutor’s Office brings charges only against pilot

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has completed a criminal investigation into the crash of a military helicopter. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The case will be sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«The charge was brought only against the pilot of the 3rd class. According to the investigation, it is he who is to blame for the crash of the aircraft. At the same time, the pilot-instructor, commander of the military unit 23625, Saparali Bekmurzayev, was recognized as a victim,» sources told.

Related news Insurance company refuses to pay indemnity for crashed military helicopter

The Military Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the information. According to it, the investigation was completed in part of the causes of the helicopter crash.

«The criminal case on this episode was sent to court. The investigation continues in part of people aboard and flight permission,» the supervisory agency added.

On July 9, Mi-8 MTV military helicopter crashed in the mountains of South Inylchek. According to the General Staff, the incident occurred during a rescue operation. The helicopter fell on its left side due to strong side wind during landing. As a result, six people were injured — three soldiers and three tourists. The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case.