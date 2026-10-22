Sadyr Japarov pledges funding for development of Manas city and Suzak district

The president was briefed on development results for 2021–2026, achievements in the first nine months of 2026, and plans for the coming years.

In Manas, new schools, Akylman Presidential Lyceum, a youth sports hall, a bus station, and Dank Alley have been opened in recent years. During the first nine months of 2026, 45 kilometers of roads were asphalted, nearly 10 kilometers of sidewalks were built, street lighting was upgraded, and new water supply and sewerage networks were laid.

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Construction of five schools with a combined capacity of 2,400 students and two kindergartens with 250 places is underway. Work is also progressing on the Southern Regional Research Center of Cardiovascular Surgery and the Jalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital.

Major projects include a 5,200-seat sports palace and a history museum.

Mortgage housing construction is also expanding in the city. Several thousand apartments have been completed, while another 5,320 are at various stages of construction.

The reconstruction of Zhenish Park has also been completed, and it has been renamed Manas Park. The project attracted 525 million soms in private investment.

Meanwhile, a municipal market covering 22.5 hectares is under construction, with 5 billion soms to be invested in the project.

The City Hall also plans to purchase 30 buses, build a municipal greenhouse, and modernize street lighting.

In Suzak district, 60 social and infrastructure facilities were commissioned between 2021 and 2026, including 25 schools and 12 kindergartens. Nearly 306 kilometers of roads were asphalted, and new sidewalks, water supply systems, and sewerage networks were built.

The district is also home to a gypsum board manufacturing plant built with an investment of 880 million soms and an oil refinery worth 225 million soms. The two enterprises have created a total of 100 jobs.

Major projects currently under construction include China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, Jalal-Abad International Airport, and municipal markets.

Plans to build an 8.8-kilometer protective dam along the Kara-Darya River was also discussed at the meeting. According to local authorities, the structure is intended to protect 580 residential houses, five social facilities, and 680 hectares of agricultural land in six villages.

Following the meeting, Sadyr Japarov said the necessary funding would be allocated to support the further socioeconomic development of Manas city and Suzak district.