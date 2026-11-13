Sadyr Japarov reviews development in Issyk-Kul district and Balykchy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reviewed the social and economic development of Issyk-Kul district and the city of Balykchy during a working trip to Issyk-Kul region. He was briefed on the results for 2021–2026, completed projects, industrial and infrastructure development, and future plans.

Over the past five years, funding for Issyk-Kul district from the republican budget has increased more than 12-fold. It amounted to 142.5 million soms in 2021 and reached 1.8 billion soms in the first 10 months of 2026. The local budget nearly quadrupled, rising from 226.9 million to 890.4 million soms.

During this period, 63 new enterprises were opened in the district, creating 2,154 jobs. Industrial output reached 826.2 million soms in the first 10 months of this year, six times higher than in 2021. The figure is expected to reach 1.2 billion soms by the end of the year.

The district also saw the construction and opening of six schools, nine kindergartens, four family medicine centers, nine feldsher-midwife stations and seven sports halls. In addition, 13 mini-football pitches were built and seven projects to provide residents with drinking water were implemented.

Significant work was also carried out on roads. A total of 220 kilometers of roads were paved, along with 97 kilometers of sidewalks and 26 kilometers of resort roads. Three waterfront areas were also improved. The district acquired 106 units of specialized equipment.

Projects currently underway include the construction of wastewater treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata and the villages of Baktuu-Dolonotu, Bosteri and Kara-Oi, as well as two 100-bed hospitals in Cholpon-Ata and the village of Ananyevo.

Future initiatives include developing winter tourism, building a ski resort in Cholpon-Ata with an investment of 2.6 billion soms, and constructing a water park in Kes-Senyr area.

Japarov was also briefed on projects being implemented in Balykchy in 2025–2026.

A total of 2.2 billion soms has been allocated for the development of the city’s infrastructure. Sixty-five projects are planned, funded by the republican budget, the Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund and the local budget.

In 2026, the city completed construction of a municipal fish market costing 140 million soms. The facility has 130 retail outlets and a parking area and meets sanitary requirements.

Construction of Zheti Duban Ordoso Park, dedicated to the historical and cultural landmarks of Kyrgyzstan’s seven regions, is 90 percent complete. The park will feature themed installations representing the country’s regions: Burana Tower, Issyk-Kul Lake, the Tash-Rabat caravanserai, Manas Mausoleum, a walnut tree, Sulaiman-Too and Aigul flower. The project is valued at 149.5 million soms.

A new municipal market costing 538 million soms is also under construction in Balykchy. Once completed, it will have more than 350 retail spaces and 200 parking spaces.

A total of 270 million soms has been allocated to develop the city’s healthcare infrastructure. Construction work has been carried out and medical facilities have received new equipment. Since the launch of a catheterization laboratory, 235 people have received coronary stents.

In education, two new kindergartens have been opened. The local budget has also allocated 73 million soms for renovation work.

The projects are aimed at developing the city’s infrastructure and improving the quality of healthcare, education and other services for Balykchy residents.