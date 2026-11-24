A republican meeting on Kyrgyzstan’s socioeconomic development and improving the effectiveness of public administration in the regions was held in the country.

President Sadyr Japarov spoke about his working trips to the regions, during which he met with local residents. He noted that people frequently approached him with personal and family-related problems.

According to the president, some of the complaints came from women whose husbands had abandoned them, left for other partners and were now demanding that they vacate their homes. There were also cases of brothers, sisters and other relatives taking each other to court over family disputes.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that in the past, such conflicts were resolved locally by community elders and respected aksakals, who relied on national traditions and customs.

“I cannot help wondering: have we really run out of respected and influential aksakals who keep their word and uphold the traditions of our ancestors?” he said.

The president also expressed concern over the decline of mutual respect in society. He questioned whether Kyrgyzstan’s villages and towns had become places where younger people no longer respect their elders, older generations fail to show respect to the young, and social harmony is disappearing.

Sadyr Japarov urged Kyrgyzstanis to reflect on these developments before it is too late. He noted that a work was carried out in the country to revive national and spiritual values and said that such developments should have no place in society.