President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov urged local officials and civil servants not to interfere in election campaigning or support individual candidates in the presidential election. Instead, they should help increase voter turnout, the president said at a republican meeting.

Japarov stressed that officials, teachers and doctors must not campaign for any candidate, including himself.

“You are not required to campaign for any candidate, including me. So do not get involved in election campaigning. Do you know what your duty is? To ensure that people take part in the elections,” the president said.

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According to him, local authorities should explain to residents the importance of voting and encourage them to go to polling stations. Officials should not limit themselves to casting their own ballots but should also help ensure that other residents vote.

The president recalled that interval-based voting was introduced during the previous elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh. According to him, this increased the number of voters by 290,000 compared with the preceding elections, although turnout still remained below 40 percent.

Japarov also spoke about changes to election procedures. He said election day had been announced a non-working day, while citizens would retain their salaries, benefits and employment record. However, he said these guarantees would apply to those who come to vote.

“This needs to be clearly explained to the people. It is your duty not to interfere in campaigning but to ensure that voters living in your respective areas take part in the elections,” he told local officials.

Japarov said he expected voter turnout to reach 60–70 percent, adding that with proper organization it could rise to 80 percent.

“Previously, as you know, no one even tried to hide it: whoever was in power, you just had to work for them, lead people to them and put them in office. We are not allowing this approach, and we do not need it,” the president stressed.