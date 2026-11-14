Sadyr Japarov comments on warning about possible provocations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on his earlier warning about possible provocations. Speaking at a meeting with residents of Issyk-Kul region, he explained what he meant by the statement.

According to Japarov, there are currently no grounds to say that attempts to incite interethnic conflict are already underway. He said he had information about discussions of such a scenario.

“Yesterday, I made a statement regarding interethnic conflict. It is not that anything has already been organized. Some people are sitting over tea, discussing how they could disrupt the elections. And someone suggests that an interethnic conflict between Uzbeks and Kyrgyz should be provoked so that the elections cannot take place. That is why I made the statement — as a warning,” the president said.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that the authorities would not allow such a scenario to unfold.

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“God willing, we will not allow this to happen. Our law enforcement agencies have sufficient capabilities, and the state is strong enough. We have the resources to stop any such attempts within a single day,” he added.

The president called on representatives of all ethnic communities living in Kyrgyzstan to maintain peace and harmony.

“Whether Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, Uyghurs or Tajiks, we must all live together in Kyrgyzstan in peace, like one family. Only then will there be development, economic growth and an improvement in people’s lives. We need peace,” Sadyr Japarov said.