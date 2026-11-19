President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov shared details of his meeting with presidential candidates on social media.

According to him, the main purpose of the meeting was to hear their views, discuss directly any difficulties arising during preparations for the elections, and find out whether administrative resources were being used or artificial obstacles created.

“I am personally interested in ensuring that the upcoming presidential elections are held honestly, openly and fairly. I have repeatedly stated this before, and today I would like to emphasize once again that equal conditions must be provided for all candidates. Administrative pressure, intimidation and artificial obstacles that occurred during previous elections must become a thing of the past. During today’s meeting, the candidates expressed their concerns,” the head of state said.

He also addressed government and municipal officials separately.

“Your primary duty is to serve the people and the state, not any particular candidate. My participation in the presidential election does not oblige you to work personally for me. The use of administrative resources, forcing employees or citizens to support a particular candidate, or creating obstacles for other candidates is unacceptable. Anyone who uses their official position to unlawfully interfere in the electoral process will be held accountable under the law. This requirement applies equally to everyone,” Sadyr Japarov warned.

He said he wanted Kyrgyzstan to develop a political culture in which elections were associated not with intimidation, pressure and the use of administrative resources, but with fair competition, open debate and free choice.

“These elections must demonstrate not the power of any individual, but the democratic maturity of our state. Signatures in support of presidential candidates are currently being collected through the Tunduk application. I urge all citizens to take an active part in this process. Give everyone who intends to run for president and contribute to our country’s development an opportunity to participate in the elections,” the president said.

He stressed that signing through Tunduk does not constitute voting.

“This is only an initial stage that opens the way for candidates to participate in the elections. Familiarize yourselves with their platforms, listen to their proposals, compare them and analyze them carefully. You will make your own decision on who will become president on election day. In this regard, I strongly urge you to support through the Tunduk application those candidates who have not yet collected the required 30,000 signatures,” Sadyr Japarov concluded.

Eight candidates attended the meeting, including Klara Sooronkulova, Iskhak Masaliev and Aimen Kasenov. Bakyt Kalmamatov and Syimyk Zhapykeev did not attend it.