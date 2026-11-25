President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invited representatives of foreign countries to observe the presidential election scheduled for January 27, 2027, the presidential press service reported.

The invitation was extended on November 25 in Bishkek during a ceremony at which ambassadors from 16 countries presented their credentials.

The event was attended by the Ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Vicente Solera Ducar, and the United States, Steven Gillen, as well as diplomats from Argentina, Georgia, Latvia, San Marino, Portugal, Israel, Bulgaria, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Malaysia, Vietnam, Egypt, Algeria and Slovakia, who are accredited to Kyrgyzstan on a non-resident basis.

Congratulating the diplomats on the start of their missions, Japarov said Kyrgyzstan pursued a multi-vector and balanced foreign policy based on mutual respect, equality and consideration of its partners’ interests.

The president briefed them on preparations for the upcoming presidential election and efforts to ensure that the electoral process was lawful, open and transparent.

In this regard, he invited representatives of foreign countries to take part in monitoring the vote as international observers.

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The meeting also focused on Kyrgyzstan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028.

Speaking about international security, Sadyr Japarov stressed the need for joint efforts to resolve armed conflicts and address humanitarian crises.

Specifically, regarding the Israeli-Palestinian issue, he noted that implementing the “two states for two peoples” principle is the only way to achieve a lasting peace.

The president also outlined priority areas for economic cooperation, including attracting investment and implementing major infrastructure projects.

These include the construction of Kambarata-1 hydropower plant and China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, the development of CASA-1000 energy corridor and cooperation in digital infrastructure, agriculture and tourism.

Japarov also invited the diplomatic corps to attend the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, scheduled to take place in Bishkek on October 21–23, 2027.

At the end of the meeting, the president expressed confidence that the new ambassadors’ work would help strengthen bilateral ties and expand Kyrgyzstan’s international cooperation.