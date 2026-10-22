Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Jalal-Abad region
10:18, 22 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Jalal-Abad region today. His press secretary, Askat Alagozov, announced.
During the visit, the head of state will meet with local residents and hear reports from regional authorities regarding the current socio-economic situation in the region.
Sadyr Japarov will also examine the prospects for the region's future development.