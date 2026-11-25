Kyrgyzstan will allocate $10 million from the state budget to establish an international fund for the preservation of Issyk-Kul Lake. President Sadyr Japarov announced this during a meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan, Brian Williams, the presidential press service reported.

The President congratulated Brian Williams on his appointment and outlined three priority areas for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations.

One of the key topics discussed was the creation of a special international trust fund dedicated to the preservation of Issyk-Kul Lake.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the lake is not only a national treasure of Kyrgyzstan but also an important part of the world’s natural and ecological heritage.

In this regard, the head of state confirmed the decision to allocate $10 million from the national budget to establish the fund.

Brian Williams welcomed the initiative and expressed his readiness to assist in attracting additional financial resources from other sources.

Another area of cooperation will be the promotion of a mountain agenda at the international level. The President noted that the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, will take place in Kyrgyzstan in October 2027. The event will be held as part of the implementation of the Five-Year Action Plan for the Development of Mountain Regions (2023–2027).

Furthermore, the parties discussed the preparation of a new UN-Kyrgyzstan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the 2028–2032 period.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the document should reflect the country’s national interests and its long-term development goals.

The meeting also covered issues related to economic development, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the promotion of inclusivity.

Brian Williams congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term and reaffirmed commitment to expanding cooperation.

In conclusion, the President expressed an interest in continued engagement with all UN bodies and specialized agencies operating in Kyrgyzstan.