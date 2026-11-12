Japarov says plans are underway to incite ethnic conflict and disrupt election

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said he had received information about alleged plans to provoke an ethnic conflict between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks in the country's south ahead of the presidential election. This is stated in an address by the head of state to the people of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Japarov, some political forces are allegedly discussing the possibility of inciting ethnic hatred to trigger mass unrest and disrupt the vote.

«So far, they are only talking about it. However, there is a possibility that these provocative plans could become reality,» the address said.

Japarov noted that false rumors and provocative statements targeting citizens' national sentiments could be used as a pretext for such clashes.

He recalled the tragic events of 1990 and 2010, when civilians from both the Kyrgyz and Uzbek communities were killed in interethnic clashes.

In the president's view, those behind such conflicts are seeking power, while ordinary citizens are the ones who suffer the most.

The head of state urged Kyrgyzstanis, regardless of their ethnicity, not to give in to provocations. He specifically appealed to members of the older generation to explain to young people, who did not experience the events of 1990 and 2010, the possible consequences of interethnic clashes.

At the same time, Japarov stressed that the state has sufficient resources to swiftly prevent and suppress mass unrest.

«If a conflict does break out, the state has sufficient forces and capabilities to stop it within one or two days. Unfortunately, however, there will inevitably be casualties,» he said.

The president also linked the alleged plans to provoke unrest to the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

According to Japarov, some politicians hostile to the authorities fear the completion of this transport corridor.

He suggested that after unsuccessful attempts to stir public discontent over the issue of China, these forces might try to fuel tensions between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks.

The president did not name the alleged organizers. His address also provided no specific evidence of preparations for the purported provocations.

Sadyr Japarov warned that law enforcement agencies have sufficient technical capabilities to detect illegal activities. In particular, he mentioned tens of thousands of surveillance cameras installed across the country.

«Do not think that your actions will go unnoticed!» the president told those allegedly planning the provocations.

He also warned that individuals involved in inciting ethnic hatred could face legal consequences.

Japarov urged citizens to immediately report provocative statements and actions to local offices of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), the Interior Ministry or local authorities.

The president stressed that Kyrgyzstan needs peace, stability and harmony among all ethnic communities.

Kyrgyzstan's next presidential election is scheduled for January 27, 2027. On November 10, Sadyr Japarov submitted an application to the Central Election Commission to register as a self-nominated presidential candidate.