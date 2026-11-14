Crime in Kyrgyzstan will be eradicated — Sadyr Japarov

During a meeting between President Sadyr Japarov and residents of Issyk-Kul district and Balykchy city, a pensioner called on the head of state to step up the fight against organized criminal groups.

He said military veterans were ready to cooperate and assist in these efforts.

Japarov said the campaign against organized crime would continue.

“All relevant agencies have been given instructions. Kyrgyzstan must be free of crime. In recent years, our country’s image on the international stage has changed. Previously, when people searched for information about Kyrgyzstan online, they mostly found news about crime and rallies (there used to be two or three rallies a day). Now, attention is drawn by the World Nomad Games, the achievements of Kyrgyz athletes in international competitions and economic development. That is also why the number of tourists is growing,” the president said.

He recalled that when schoolchildren were once asked what they wanted to become, some would answer: a crime boss, an underworld authority or a criminal leader.

“That will never happen again!” Sadyr Japarov stressed.