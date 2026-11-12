Sadyr Japarov meets with Vladimir Putin

On November 11, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his working visit to the Russian Federation.

According to the presidential press service, Japarov thanked Putin for the traditionally warm welcome extended to the Kyrgyz delegation and for his personal attention to the development of relations between the two countries. He noted that the results achieved have been made possible, in large part, by the relationship of trust and the constructive dialogue established between the leaders.

Putin, in turn, emphasized the significant potential for Kyrgyzstan—Russia cooperation and expressed readiness to further expand engagement in key areas of the bilateral agenda.

The presidents discussed prospects for further strengthening the Kyrgyzstan—Russia strategic partnership, focusing in particular on expanding trade and economic ties, developing cooperation in energy, industry and the financial sector, and strengthening educational links.

Both sides noted the high level of bilateral relations and expressed interest in consistently developing cooperation, including through the implementation of joint initiatives and projects.

Japarov stressed the importance of making use of existing opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and give fresh momentum to joint projects.