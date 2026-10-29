Kyrgyzstan would like to receive larger fuel shipments from Russia —oil traders

Kyrgyzstan would like to receive larger shipments of fuel and lubricants from Russia. Kanatbek Eshatov, head of the country's Association of Oil Traders, told journalists.

According to Eshatov, fuel supplies from Russia continue, but Kyrgyzstan would like to import petroleum products in larger volumes.

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He added that Kyrgyz companies have always sought ways to diversify their supplies. For example, petroleum products are also imported from Belarus and Turkey.

"We have purchased certain volumes from some European countries as well. In particular, petroleum products were also imported from Italy,” the head of the association said.

The current situation is linked to rising petroleum product prices, which are a direct consequence of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This has driven up purchase prices worldwide.

In spring 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to provide direct state subsidies to Kyrgyzstan's oil traders.