Kyrgyzstan’s First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev met with Elena Shmeleva, Chair of the Council of the Sirius Federal Territory, in Moscow.

The sides discussed preparations for and implementation of the joint Kyrgyzstan–Sirius project, which aims to develop education and science and support gifted children and young people.

A proposal was put forward to establish three facilities: Kyrgyzstan–Sirius international general education school, a center for work with gifted children and young people, and a youth science park.

The discussions also covered the launch of “fast-track” educational programs for Kyrgyz schoolchildren and teachers, as well as plans to hold the Kyrgyzstan–Sirius Talent Summit in Bishkek.

Following the meeting, the sides supported a proposal to establish a joint working group to agree on the project’s key parameters, including financing, construction, management and implementation timelines. They will also consider the possibility of preparing an intergovernmental agreement.

The Sirius Federal Territory was established in Russia in 2020 to create an ecosystem for nurturing talent and advancing science, technology, sports and culture. Its developments are intended to be replicated in other regions of Russia and abroad.