The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended the mechanism for subsidizing the import and sale of fuel and lubricants. State support will now cover not only AI 92 gasoline but also ECO-93.

The Cabinet also set a separate price for diesel fuel supplied to state-owned Kyrgyzkomur OJSC. The supplier designated by the government to provide fuel to state and municipal enterprises and organizations in which the state holds at least a 50 percent stake must sell diesel to the company at 92.85 soms per liter. This price includes taxes and mandatory payments.

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service has also been authorized to conduct additional checks of calculations and documents submitted by companies receiving subsidies. If its review indicates that the amount of subsidies should be adjusted, the service may submit a corresponding proposal to the interagency working group.

In May, the Cabinet introduced state subsidies for fuel imports for a period of four months and later extended the measure until the end of 2026. In the summer, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service reported that the actual cost of a liter of AI 92 gasoline was 111–118 soms, while filling stations were selling it for 87.9 soms. This means the state compensates suppliers from 23.1 to 30.1 soms per liter.

Kyrgyzstan plans to allocate 5 billion soms to support the fuel and lubricants market in 2027.