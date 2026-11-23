Unscheduled repair works at Russian oil refineries following Ukrainian drone attacks could reduce supplies of winter-grade diesel fuel to Central Asian countries. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are the most vulnerable to a potential decline in deliveries, as Russian fuel accounts for up to 91 percent of their imports, Kommersant reports.

According to price reporting agency Argus, Kyrgyz companies purchased batches of Russian AI 92 petrol for November delivery at prices ranging from $1,050 to $1,080 per tonne. One of country’s traders declined an additional offer priced at $1,100–$1,150 per tonne, citing sufficient accumulated reserves.

Victoria Trifonova, a senior analyst at the Yakov and Partners consulting center, said existing stockpiles would allow Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to avoid an immediate shortage if shipments were reduced. However, Kyrgyzstan faces a separate risk concerning supplies of high-octane AI 95 petrol. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are reducing their dependence on imports by relying on their own refining capacity.

Sergei Tereshkin, CEO of Open Oil Market, noted that annual Russian diesel fuel deliveries to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are planned at a combined 1.45 million tonnes under intergovernmental agreements. However, Central Asian markets are not considered premium destinations, meaning exporters may find it more profitable to redirect supplies elsewhere, even if this involves higher logistics costs.

On November 17, 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed officials to accelerate the restoration of oil refining capacity, secure additional volumes of off-specification fuel and continue importing petroleum products. In October 2026, Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, said that attacks on refineries would primarily lead to a reduction in exports.

Partial exports of diesel fuel from Russia were authorized on October 10, 2026, for certain companies operating under quotas, while general restrictions on producers remain in effect until January 31, 2027. According to Novak, taking the exemptions into account, Russia could supply 2.15 million tonnes of diesel to global markets in November, including approximately 1 million tonnes for seaborne exports.