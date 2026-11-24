First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The two sides discussed trade and economic cooperation between the countries, with particular focus on energy and digitization.

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Amangeldiev stressed the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership with Russia and said Kyrgyzstan was ready to work jointly on new projects. Novak, in turn, expressed his readiness to support the implementation of joint initiatives.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to step up work by the relevant ministries and government agencies on the issues discussed.