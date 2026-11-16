Kyrgyzstan sees highest increase in petrol prices among EAEU countries

Petrol prices in Kyrgyzstan recorded the sharpest increase among Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states in September, according to data from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Petrol prices in Kyrgyzstan rose by 24 percent compared with the same period last year, the highest increase in the union.

The average increase across EAEU countries was 20.3 percent. The figures for individual member states were as follows: Armenia — 11.4 percent, Kazakhstan — 10.1 percent, Belarus — 4.3 percent and Russia — 22.7 percent.

Compared with December 2025, petrol prices in Kyrgyzstan increased by 17.2 percent, while the average rise across the EAEU was 18.3 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, Kyrgyzstan has been among the countries recording the most significant increases in prices for certain energy resources, the EEC noted.

Compared with December 2025, diesel fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan rose by 24.6 percent, while electricity tariffs increased by 16.9 percent.