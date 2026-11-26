Transvestites, including nationals of Kyrgyzstan, have been detained in Moscow, Telegram channel Mash reported.

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According to the channel, police raided a party attended by trans-migrants at the Sisters club. Twelve sex workers who had gathered to celebrate one of the guests’ birthdays were escorted out of the venue.

The group of young people had organized a private birthday party at the Moscow nightclub, the report said.

Migrants from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were taken to a police station. Mash claims that all of them were in Russia in violation of migration laws and were providing sexual services.

The detainees are expected to be deported from Russia.