State subsidies for the import and sale of AI 92 petrol, diesel fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for vehicles are proposed to be extended in Kyrgyzstan until March 31, 2027. A draft resolution from the Cabinet of Ministers has been submitted for public discussion.

The document was developed by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce to stabilize the prices of fuels and lubricants and to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel to the domestic market.

It should be noted that the current subsidy mechanism was established by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 369, dated May 25, 2026. Originally, it was intended to remain in effect until December 31, 2026; the proposal now seeks to extend this period by an additional three months.

At the same time, it is planned to stipulate that the subsidy amount cannot exceed 20 percent of a designated fixed fuel price.

The changes also affect the procedure for paying excise taxes. For producers and importers of petrol, diesel, and liquefied gas, it is proposed that the payment deadline be set for the 20th day of the month following the reporting period.

For petroleum products supplied from countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the proposal allows for the deferral or installment payment of customs duties, in accordance with EAEU customs legislation.

Furthermore, it is proposed that documented expenses incurred for the preparation of export customs declarations in the supplier’s country be taken into account when calculating the subsidies.

Specific provisions are aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining subsidies for fuel in cases where the name of the product in the accompanying documentation differs from the terminology used in the current resolution. In such cases, importers will be required to obtain confirmation from the Ministry of Energy that the petroleum products meet the technical specifications established for AI 92 (ECO-93) petrol and automotive diesel fuel.

As the explanatory note says, the proposed changes are intended to improve the efficiency of budget expenditure and ensure a stable supply of fuel types that are of social significance.

Furthermore, according to the drafters, the adoption of this resolution will not necessitate any additional expenditures beyond those already provided for in the national budget.

If adopted, the majority of these changes will take effect on December 1, 2026.