The Yakutsk City Court ruled in a criminal case involving social benefit fraud. A 42-year-old woman from Kyrgyzstan fictitiously registered herself and her six children in the village of Tabaga in order to receive increased northern allowances, despite actually residing in her home country, the court’s press service reported.

According to the court, between 2022 and 2025, the Kyrgyz national submitted applications for monthly benefits to the Yakutia branch of Russia’s Social Fund via the Gosuslugi public services portal, providing false information about living in Yakutsk while residing in the Kyrgyz Republic. The payments were approved, and the woman received a total of 4,986,575.44 rubles.

The defendant pleaded guilty in full, expressed remorse, and partially compensated for the damages in the amount of 1 million rubles.

The court found her guilty and sentenced her to three years of suspended imprisonment with a three-year probation period. She is required to report regularly to the relevant authorities, notify them of any change of residence or employment, and take steps to repay the remaining damages every month.

The verdict has entered into legal force.