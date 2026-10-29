Kyrgyzstan begins receiving fuel shipments from China by rail

Shipments of fuel and lubricants from China to Kyrgyzstan by rail began arriving, Kanatbek Eshatov, president of the Association of Oil Traders, said at a meeting on ensuring the country's energy security.

According to Eshatov, Kyrgyzstan previously imported most of its fuel and lubricants from Russia. Supplies are now also coming from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Belarus and Turkey.

Earlier, fuel deliveries from China began by road. Today, the first shipments from China have also started arriving by rail.

Eshatov noted that the situation with diesel fuel in Kyrgyzstan is currently stable. However, the country is experiencing a slight gasoline shortage and has been unable to procure the desired volumes.

As a result, Kyrgyzstan is seeking alternative fuel suppliers and working to increase import volumes.