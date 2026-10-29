USD87.45EUR97.29RUB1.09
24.kg

Kyrgyzstan begins receiving fuel shipments from China by rail

11:09, 29 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Shipments of fuel and lubricants from China to Kyrgyzstan by rail began arriving, Kanatbek Eshatov, president of the Association of Oil Traders, said at a meeting on ensuring the country's energy security.

According to Eshatov, Kyrgyzstan previously imported most of its fuel and lubricants from Russia. Supplies are now also coming from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Belarus and Turkey.

Earlier, fuel deliveries from China began by road. Today, the first shipments from China have also started arriving by rail.

Eshatov noted that the situation with diesel fuel in Kyrgyzstan is currently stable. However, the country is experiencing a slight gasoline shortage and has been unable to procure the desired volumes.

As a result, Kyrgyzstan is seeking alternative fuel suppliers and working to increase import volumes.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18