Nearly 19 tonnes of sausage products from Kyrgyzstan have been detained in Russia’s Orenburg Oblast. The regional department of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

It specified that on Samara–Bolshaya Chernigovka highway, Rosselkhoznadzor inspectors thwarted an attempt to illegally transport 18.9 tonnes of sausage products originating from the Kyrgyz Republic.

The inspection was carried out as part of federal veterinary control in cooperation with other supervisory authorities.

Inspectors found that the accompanying documentation lacked laboratory test results for physicochemical, chemical-toxicological, and radiological safety indicators, which violates current food safety regulations.

The carrier was held administratively liable, and the entire shipment was returned to its point of origin.