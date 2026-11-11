About a third of Russia's oil refining capacity knocked out of service — Reuters

Nearly a third of Russia’s oil refining capacity has been knocked out of service, Reuters reports.

Over the past week, Ukrainian attacks have disrupted operations and triggered emergencies at nine of Russia’s 35 major oil refineries, according to the media outlet.

Reuters’ assessment includes attacks on refineries that began in late October, when Ukraine resumed strikes against Russia’s energy infrastructure.

The combined daily processing capacity of the affected refineries is estimated at around 300,000 tonnes. Russian refineries have a total capacity of up to 930,000 tonnes of fuel per day. However, sources cited by Reuters estimate the actual reduction in output at approximately 200,000 tonnes per day.

The affected facilities include oil refineries in Ryazan, Yaroslavl and the Volga region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv continues to strike facilities linked to Russia’s oil sector in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.