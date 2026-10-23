Criminal case opened after Dordoi market fire in Bishkek

A criminal case has been opened following a major fire at a market in Bishkek's Dordoi residential area, which damaged 25 commercial containers. Investigators are considering two possible causes of the fire: safety violations during welding work and a short circuit in electrical wiring, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

Related news Fire at Dordoi market in Bishkek spread across 1,000 square meters

The fire broke out at around 7:40 p. m. on October 22 in Dordoi residential area, at the intersection of Dordoi-6 and Ibraimov streets. According to police, the blaze initially started in a warehouse formerly known as Lampos, located between Svet Pro and Mir Lyustr trading facilities.

The flames later spread to nearby containers storing chandeliers and other lighting equipment.

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According to preliminary Emergency Situations Ministry data, the fire covered an area of approximately 1,000 square meters and damaged 25 containers. Seven firefighting units and 45 emergency service personnel were involved in extinguishing the blaze.

A total of 200 Sverdlovsky district police officers were deployed to secure the area and prevent possible theft and looting. No public order violations were reported.

No injuries were reported.

A criminal case has been launched under Part 2 of Article 275 of Kyrgyzstan's Criminal Code, concerning violations of fire safety regulations resulting through negligence in serious or particularly serious harm.

A forensic fire and technical examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Investigators are currently assessing the material damage. The fire site remains under police guard, and the investigation is ongoing.