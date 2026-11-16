Three children killed in house fire in Osh

Three children have died in a fire at a private house in Osh, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

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According to preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4 a.m., but the Fire Service was notified only 42 minutes later.

The bodies of three girls, born in 2013, 2016 and 2018, were found at the scene.

The fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the kitchen wiring or a faulty electric heater.

The fire covered an area of 120 square meters.

The girls’ father sustained burns to approximately 60 percent of his body and was hospitalized at the regional hospital.