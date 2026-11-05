Fire at Supara-2: Two people hospitalized

Three employees suffered in the fire at Supara-2 ethno-complex. Almaz Askarov, healthcare coordinator for Chui region, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, one person received outpatient medical care, while two others suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning were admitted to the toxicology department of the Emergency Medical Care Hospital. Their condition is assessed as moderately serious.

However, the Health Ministry's press center reported that only one person had been hospitalized and described the patient's condition as satisfactory.

The fire broke out on the evening of November 4. The blaze was brought under control at 1:15 a. m. on November 5.