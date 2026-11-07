Video shows aftermath of fire at Supara ethno-complex

A video showing the aftermath of a fire at Supara-2 ethno-complex in Chunkurchak Gorge has been released, revealing the extent of the damage.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, the fire broke out on November 4 at approximately 9:52 p.m. The preliminary cause was a fire in the stove chimney. Police received a report of the incident at around 11:30 p.m.

The fire destroyed part of a kitchen building covering 350–400 square meters, as well as a wooden yurt. No one was inside the kitchen when the fire broke out.

Related news Fire at Supara ethno-complex fully extinguished

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, four fire and rescue units and an ambulance crew were involved in extinguishing the blaze. The fire threatened to spread to a nearby forest, but firefighters managed to prevent this.

The fire was brought under control at 1:15 a. m. on November 5, after which rescue teams continued extinguishing the remaining flames. The fire was completely put out at 3:50 p.m.

Three people were reported injured. Earlier reports said they had suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. All three were taken to the Emergency Medical Care Hospital. Following examinations, two were discharged for outpatient treatment, while the third was admitted to hospital. His condition was assessed as satisfactory.

A forensic fire and technical examination has been ordered. Police are conducting an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident.