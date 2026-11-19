A major fire has broken out at a building housing a kindergarten, school library and cafeteria in Kyzyl-Oi village in the Suusamyr Valley, Chui region. Local residents reported the incident.

According to preliminary information, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the building. Eyewitnesses reported a large blaze.

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Local residents claim that approximately two hours had passed since the fire started, but fire crews from the Ministry of Emergency Situations had still not arrived at the scene.

The village is located in a remote area, which may be delaying the arrival of emergency responders.

The cause of the fire, the extent of the damage and information about possible casualties remain unknown.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations had not issued an official comment at the time of publication.