Two people killed and two injured in a fire in the city of Manas are citizens of Uzbekistan, the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region told 24.kg news agency.

According to police, the fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. on November 22 at a construction site on A. Karimbekov Street in Yntymak area. The blaze occurred in a two-storey building under construction.

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Two Uzbek nationals, 40 and 38, died at the scene. Two other men, 27 and 36, were injured. One was admitted to the intensive care unit and is in a coma, while the other received medical treatment.

The incident has been registered by the Internal Affairs Department of Manas city.

A preliminary investigation is underway. Forensic medical examinations have been ordered to establish the causes of death. Investigators are also determining the circumstances surrounding the fire.