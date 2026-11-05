Major fire breaks out at Supara Chunkurchak ethno-complex

A fire has broken out at Supara Chunkurchak ethno-complex in Alamedin district. Employees of the establishment told 24.kg news agency that the blaze started at around 9 p.m. in the restaurant.

According to the employees, firefighters took a long time to reach the complex.

As of 11:52 p.m., one fire engine was at the scene, while another was still on its way. However, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that four fire engines had been deployed to extinguish the fire.