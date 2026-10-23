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Fire at Dordoi market in Bishkek spread across 1,000 square meters

10:29, 23 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A fire at Dordoi market in Bishkek spread across an area of 1,000 square meters, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

No injuries were reported. Eight fire crews and an operational headquarters were involved in extinguishing the blaze. Firefighting operations began at 7:41 p.m., and the fire was fully extinguished by 1 a.m.

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The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

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Fire breaks out at Bishkek’s Dzhunhai market

Earlier, the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported that a fire broke out on October 22 in a storage facility and a shipping container on Ibraimov Street, where chandeliers were sold.

An investigative team was dispatched to the scene. The area was cordoned off, and more than 200 police officers were deployed to maintain public order and ensure security.

A preliminary check into the fire has been launched. The circumstances are being established.

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