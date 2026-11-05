Fire at Supara ethno-complex fully extinguished

The fire at Supara-2 ethno-complex in Chunkurchak Gorge of Alamedin district was fully extinguished at 3:50 p.m. on November 5, the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ press service reported.

Firefighters had battled the blaze for 15 hours.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, the fire broke out at around 9:52 p. m. on November 4. The preliminary cause was a fire in the stove chimney. Police received a report of the incident at around 11:30 p.m.

The fire destroyed part of the kitchen building, covering an area of approximately 350–400 square meters, as well as a wooden yurt. No one was inside the kitchen when the fire broke out.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said four fire and rescue units and an ambulance team were involved in the operation. The fire threatened to spread to a nearby forest, but firefighters managed to prevent this.

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The blaze was brought under control at 1:15 a.m. on November 5, after which rescue teams continued extinguishing it. It was fully put out at 3:50 p.m.

Three people were reported injured. Earlier reports said they had suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. All three were taken to the Emergency Medical Care Hospital. Two were discharged for outpatient treatment after examination, while the third was admitted to hospital. His condition was assessed as satisfactory.

A forensic fire investigation has been ordered. Police are conducting a check and establishing the circumstances of the incident.