Supara-2 ethno-complex to be fully restored after fire

Supara Chunkurchak ethno-complex, which was hit by a major fire, will be fully restored, its management company said in a statement.

The complex's administration said the fire affected approximately 400 square meters of the site, including a three-storey restaurant building and its kitchen area. Firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to the adjacent forest.

The management thanked the Ministry of Emergency Situations and fire and rescue teams for their prompt response and professionalism.

It also noted that the road leading to Chunkurchak Gorge, which was paved at the initiative of the country's president, allowed emergency vehicles to reach the scene quickly.

According to the administration, Supara Chunkurchak was built in 2013 by entrepreneur Taabaldy Egemberdiev based on his own architectural designs. The complex will be restored to «remain true to its original concept and continue the founder's work.»

The fire at Supara-2 broke out late in the evening on November 4. It was brought under control by the following morning.