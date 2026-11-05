Fire at Supara-2: Police provide details of incident

A fire broke out at Supara-2 ethno-complex in Chunkurchak Gorge of Alamedin district. The blaze destroyed part of the kitchen building, covering approximately 350–400 square meters, as well as a wooden yurt.

According to the Main internal Affairs Department of Chui region, the fire started at around 9:52 p. m. on November 4. The preliminary cause was a fire in the stove chimney.

Police received a report of the incident at around 11:30 p.m. on November 4. No one was inside the kitchen when the fire broke out. The facility employs 15 cooks, but all of them were outside the building at the time. Other employees of the ethno-complex remained at their workplaces.

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According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, four fire crews were deployed to tackle the blaze. The fire was brought under control at 1:15 a.m. on November 5, after which rescue teams continued working to extinguish it completely.

A forensic fire investigation has been ordered. Police are conducting a check to establish all the circumstances of the incident.