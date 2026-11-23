Two people were killed and another injured in a fire at a two-storey building under construction in the city of Manas, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire broke out on November 22 in the village of Yntymak, on A. Karimbekov Street. The blaze engulfed a two-storey building under construction.

The fire was completely extinguished at 10:56 p.m.

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Three men were affected by the incident. Two were rescued from the burning building and handed over to an ambulance crew. However, one later died in hospital, while the other remains in intensive care unit.

The third man died at the scene from smoke inhalation. Rescuers recovered his body from the building and handed it over to medical personnel.

Specialists are investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the material damage.