Artur Omurzakov appointed Head of Bishkek City Transport enterprise

Artur Omurzakov has been appointed director of the Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

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He replaces Talant Kaparov, who previously held the position.

Omurzakov’s career has been closely linked to the transport system of the Kyrgyzstan’s capital. He previously held positions within the municipal administration, including serving as head of the Bishkek Trolleybus Department municipal enterprise.

In late 2020, he was temporarily relieved of his duties as head of the Bishkek Trolleybus Department amid heated discussions in the Bishkek City Council over public transport fares.

In his new role, he introduced a policy of prioritizing the recruitment of drivers with experience operating heavy trucks, as they have a much better sense of the dimensions of large, modern buses compared to former minibus drivers.