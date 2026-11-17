President Sadyr Japarov has appointed new representatives of Kyrgyzstan to the European Commission for Democracy through Law, better known as the Venice Commission. The relevant decree was signed by the head of state.

Under the decree, Justice Minister Almaz Aiylchiev has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan’s representative to the Venice Commission.

Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Zhyldyz Taalaibek kyzy has been appointed as the country’s alternate representative.

The decree also invalidates Presidential Decree No. 551 of December 8, 2021, which previously governed Kyrgyzstan’s representation on the commission.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to take the necessary measures arising from the new decree.

The document enters into force on the date of its official publication.

The Venice Commission is an advisory body of the Council of Europe on constitutional law. It provides legal assessments of legislation and prepares opinions on constitutional reforms, the judicial system, electoral legislation and democratic institutions. Kyrgyzstan is among the commission’s member states.