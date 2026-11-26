Karakol Mayor Talantbek Imanov has been appointed director of a public foundation for the preservation and restoration of Kyrgyzstan’s historical and cultural heritage sites. President Sadyr Japarov signed the appointment order on November 25.

The foundation was established to support the preservation, study, conservation, restoration and reconstruction of historical and cultural heritage sites, including architectural monuments, historic buildings and 20th-century memorial complexes.

The organization will be able to raise funds and finance relevant projects, research and the preparation of project documentation.