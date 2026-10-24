Talant Kaparov appointed head of Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise

Talant Kaparov has been appointed director of Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

He replaces Adlet Kazakbaev, who previously held the position.

Kaparov previously served as director of Osh Municipal Motor Transport Enterprise.

In 2020, he was transferred to Bishkek, where he was appointed director of the Bishkek Trolleybus Department municipal enterprise.

He later served as acting head of the Bishkek Passenger Transport Enterprise and headed the Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise.

In July 2026, following a high-profile road accident involving a municipal bus in the capital, the City Hall carried out a series of personnel changes. As part of these reshuffles, Kaparov was temporarily relieved of his position as head of the transport enterprise.