Bolotkan Bayake uulu has been appointed head of Batken district in the region of the same name, the Presidential Administration reported.

Previously, Bolotkan Bayake uulu served as head of Kadamdzhai district, a post he was appointed to in December 2023.

Bolotkan Bayake uulu is 33 years old. He was born in Sokuluk district, Chui region.

He holds higher education degrees in finance and credit, and agronomy.

Since 2012, he has held municipal and government positions in Sokuluk, Kara-Suu and Naryn districts.