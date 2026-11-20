Mirlan Urmatov has been appointed head of the state administration (akim) of Kadamdzhai district in Batken region. The press service of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The relevant order was signed by President Sadyr Japarov. The new district head was introduced to local officials by Baktybek Toksonbaev, first deputy presidential envoy to the region.

Mirlan Urmatov was born on February 10, 1982, in the village of Tuz, Sokuluk district, Chui region. He holds a degree in law and a master’s degree in economics.

He began his career with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Over the years, he headed Urmat Ata farming enterprise, the Z. Kainazarova rural administration, Gavrilovka and Kozhomkul rural administrations in Sokuluk district. He also served as first deputy head of the Sokuluk diistrict administration.

Kadamdzhai district was previously headed by Bolotkan Bayake uulu, who was appointed to the post in December 2023. On November 19, 2026, he was relieved of his position and appointed head of Batken district.