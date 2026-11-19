Baktybek Anarkulov has been dismissed as director of the Water Resources Service following his resignation at his own request. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

Emilbek Zakirov has been appointed to the vacant position. The relevant order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The new head was introduced to the staff of the service’s central office by First Deputy Minister Ilich Marsbek uulu.

Emilbek Zakirov was born on January 27, 1993, in Jalal-Abad. He holds a law degree. He began his career at the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. Before his appointment, he worked as an expert at the Presidential Administration.

Zakirov has been tasked with addressing existing problems in the sector as soon as possible and taking measures to improve the performance of the service.