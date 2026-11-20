Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed First Deputy Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan
Chyngyz Esengul uulu has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry’s press service reported.
The relevant order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.
Prior to his appointment, Chyngyz Esengul uulu served as Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Representative in Turkey. He previously held the position of deputy minister in 2024–2025.
Chyngyz Esengul uulu was born on June 18, 1987, in Naryn. He is married and has three children.
He graduated from Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University with a degree in Accounting and Auditing and from the Kazy Dikambaev Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with honors, earning a degree in International Relations.
Career:
- 2006–2007 — Presenter and correspondent for Tenir-Too and Almaz-Naryn radio stations;
- 2007–2008 — Correspondent for the Ala-Too program at the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (NTRC);
- 2008 — Consultant at the press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh;
- 2008–2011 — News presenter and editor of the Ala-Too program at the NTRC (part-time);
- 2009–2012 — Press secretary and adviser to the Minister of Transport and Communications;
- 2012–2013 — Attaché at the Information, Press and Culture Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
- 2013–2016 — Director of Aktiv Kurulush LLC;
- 2016–2017 — Press secretary to the Prime Minister;
- 2017–2020 — Head of the Government’s press service;
- 2020–2021 — Assistant to the General Director of KAZ Minerals Bozymchak LLC;
- 2021–2024 — Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy;
- 2024–2025 — First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy;
- 2025 — Chief Expert at the Sectoral Policy Department of the Presidential and Cabinet Decisions Preparation Office;
- Since September 2025 — Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Representative in Turkey.