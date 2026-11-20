Chyngyz Esengul uulu has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry’s press service reported.

The relevant order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Prior to his appointment, Chyngyz Esengul uulu served as Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Representative in Turkey. He previously held the position of deputy minister in 2024–2025.

Chyngyz Esengul uulu was born on June 18, 1987, in Naryn. He is married and has three children.

He graduated from Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University with a degree in Accounting and Auditing and from the Kazy Dikambaev Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with honors, earning a degree in International Relations.

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