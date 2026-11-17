The Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Constitutional Legislation approved the nomination of Almazbek Moldobaev for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan. His candidacy was submitted for parliamentary consideration by President Sadyr Japarov.

Almazbek Moldobaev currently serves as the Permanent Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers to the Constitutional Court.

Born on February 9, 1973, in Frunze, Almazbek Moldobaev graduated from the Faculty of Law at the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University in 1995. He later pursued further education at the Military-Diplomatic Academy and completed postgraduate studies at the Military University of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

From 2006 to 2015, he served as a judge at the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek. Over the years, he has also held various positions within the Office of the President and the Zhogorku Kenesh.

From 2019 to 2023, he headed a department within the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Law and Order, Combating Crime, and Countering Corruption. He holds the academic degree of Candidate of Legal Sciences, the civil service rank of 1st-class State Civil Service Counselor, and the military rank of Colonel of Justice.