Nurlan Imashov has been appointed director of the Naryn Electric Grid Enterprise, the company said.

According to the enterprise, Kazybek Askarbek uulu has been appointed its chief engineer.

❮ ❯ ✏️ Edit 2/2 Kazybek Askarbek uulu

Imashov has worked in the energy sector since 1992, while Kazybek Askarbek uulu has been in the industry since 2002. Over the years, both have made significant contributions to the development of the sector and received several awards.

Before his appointment, Imashov served as chief engineer of the Naryn Electric Grid Enterprise, while Kazybek Askarbek uulu held the position of deputy chief engineer.