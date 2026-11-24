Durus Kozuev has been appointed rector of Jalal-Abad State University, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan announced.

Kozuev holds a Doctor of Philology degree and is an acting professor. In 1993, he graduated from the Faculty of Romance and Germanic Philology at Kyrgyz State National University, qualifying as a Germanic philologist and teacher of English language and literature. He received his Candidate of Philology degree in 1999 and his Doctor of Philology degree in 2023.

Over the years, he served as dean of the Faculty of Philology at Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State Pedagogical University, director of the International Education Center and dean of the Faculty of European Civilizations at Kasym Tynystanov Bishkek Humanities University.

From 2015 to 2025, he was vice-rector for academic affairs at Kasym Tynystanov Bishkek State University. He subsequently held a similar position at Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State University.

On February 17, 2026, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation.